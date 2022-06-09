Maryland authorities confirm 'multiple' victims after shooting at manufacturing plant

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There were multiple victims in a mass shooting Thursday in Maryland , authorities said.

"On June 9, 2022, at approximately 2:30 PM, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded to the 12900 block of Bikle Road, Smithsburg, MD, in reference to a shooting. At this time the Sheriff's Office can confirm that there are multiple victims and the suspect is no longer a threat to the community. This is a rapidly evolving incident and we will release information as we are able," the sheriff's office said.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said there was a large police presence on Bikle Road in Smithsburg, about 1.5 hours from Washington D.C.

Local reports said the shooting occurred at the Сolumbia Machine factory, which produces molds and production equipment, according to its website. Fox News has reached out to the factory.

A local hospital was placed on lockdown at 3:50 p.m. local time.

"Meritus Medical Center is on lockdown as of 3:50 p.m., Thursday due to a community emergency. That means no patients, visitors or staff may leave at this time, and we are only allowing patients experiencing a medical emergency," the hospital said in a Facebook post.

U.S. Rep. David Thorne, D-Md., said he was monitoring the situation.

"Our office is in contact with officials on the ground. If you're local, please stay away from the area as law enforcement responds," he tweeted.

U.S. Sen.Chris Van Hollen, also a Maryland Democrat, said he was monitoring the incident and reached out to local officials to offer support.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives office in Baltimore are responding to the scene, the agency said.