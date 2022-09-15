Expand / Collapse search
Odd News
Maryland man wielding nunchucks arrested after allegedly recording students outside high school

Man in Hyattsville, Maryland began spinning nunchucks until officer pulled out his own weapon and arrested him

By Max Thornberry | Fox News
Authorities in Maryland arrested a man who was wielding nunchucks and filming students outside a high school in Prince George’s County. 

Police said they approached a man outside Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon. The man pulled out a pair of nunchucks when a school resource officer approached him to ask him why he was outside the school, Fox 5 reported. 

The man began spinning the 10-inch pair of weapons and threatened the officer, according to the outlet. When the resource officer drew his own weapon, the man reportedly dropped his nunchucks and tried to run away. 

Police arrested the man and took him into custody. 

A 48-year-old Chillum man was charged by the Hyattsville Police Department with having a dangerous weapon on school property.

According to police, the man is a parent of a student at the high school and was filming children on the football field. The man was upset the children were not in class or supervised, according to the report. 

Police charged the man with dangerous weapon on school property, second degree assault, school disruption and failure to obey a reasonable and lawful order. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. 

