Florida
Published

Florida woman tried to infect first responders with HIV, police say

Florida deputies say the woman became combative with first responders before telling them she tried to infect them with HIV

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A Florida woman is accused of trying to infect first responders with HIV as they were treating her for a drug overdose, authorities say. 

Jacqueline Bednarczyk, 22, is charged with criminal transmission of HIV, battery on a law enforcement officer, and aggravated assault, according to an incident report obtained by Fox News. 

 A mugshot of Jacqueline Bednarczyk. 

 A mugshot of Jacqueline Bednarczyk.  (Broward County Jail)

First responders were alerted to a halfway house in the 400 block of NE 33 St, Oakland Park around 3 p.m. on Sept. 4. A person reported that Bednarczyk’s eyes were rolling into the back of her head, and she was barely breathing. 

First responders tried to administer Narcan to offset the effects of an opioid overdose, but Bednarczyk became combative, hitting, kicking, biting, cursing, and spitting on them, authorities said. 

Narcan used to offset the effects of opioid overdose.

Several of the first responders said they got her saliva in their eyes and mouths. Another deputy said he believed Bednarczyk’s saliva got into an open cut he obtained during the "violent struggle," authorities said. 

While being treated at a local hospital, Bednarczyk allegedly told a deputy and medical staff that she was HIV positive and hoped that she had infected the first responders. 

Online records show Bednarczyk is being held at the Broward Sheriff’s Office jail on bonds totaling $10,000. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  