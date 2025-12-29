Mangione, Robinson, Reiner and more: Major court cases set to dominate 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The docket isn’t wrapping up so much as carrying over, with headline cases boxed up for the new year as 2026 arrives.

For these defendants and the public, there are still unanswered questions and pending court dates.

Here's where they stand and what's expected next:

Luigi Mangione

The 27-year-old accused assassin allegedly stalked UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson to a Manhattan hotel and shot him in the back outside before fleeing the scene and kicking off a five-day manhunt that ended with his capture at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, about 280 miles from the crime scene.

He faces charges in New York, Pennsylvania and federal court, and trials have not yet been scheduled in any of the cases.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty.

Next hearing: Jan. 9 (Federal)

Tyler Robinson

The 22-year-old from southern Utah is accused of fatally shooting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk from a sniper's perch during a public speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10, 2025.

He's due in court on Jan. 16, 2026, for a preliminary hearing, in which prosecutors are expected to call witnesses to the stand to establish probable cause before the case heads to trial.

The hearing gives Robinson's defense team a chance to cross-examine those witnesses, and the proceeding could reveal previously undisclosed evidence in the case.

Robinson has not yet entered a plea.

Next hearing: Jan. 16

Rex Heuermann

The 62-year-old architect is awaiting trial on more than half a dozen murder charges in connection with numerous deaths, years apart, in one of the country's most infamous serial killer cases.

According to prosecutors, the accused killer lived a quiet life in suburban Massapequa Park, New York, just east of New York City, walking to the train every day in a suit and carrying a briefcase.

However, authorities allege, he had a dark side — torturing and mutilating diminutive women, whose full or partial remains were found dumped along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach, or in the woods of eastern Long Island.

Some experts have predicted additional victims may be identified, resulting in more charges, before he ever heads to trial.

Heuermann currently faces 10 charges of first- and second-degree murder in connection with the slayings of seven women going back to 1993. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty.

Next hearing: Jan. 13

Nick Reiner

The troubled son of Hollywood legend Rob Reiner is accused of killing both of his parents in a knife attack after a public spat at an exclusive Christmas party hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Both Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were killed with multiple stab wounds, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office.

Nick Reiner could face the potential death penalty if convicted, although California has placed a moratorium on executions, and his attorneys are expected to present an insanity defense after reports that the 32-year-old has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Next hearing: Jan. 7

Alex Murdaugh

Convicted of gunning down his wife, Maggie, 52, and son, Paul, 22, the disgraced former South Carolina attorney has an appeal pending.

Murdaugh's attorney, Dick Harpootlian, told Fox News Digital in late December that he is "cautiously optimistic" that a guilty plea from the court clerk involved in Murdaugh's case could pave the way for a new trial.

Rebecca Hill, the former court clerk in Colleton County, pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, perjury and other misconduct in connection with the trial that led to Murdaugh's conviction.

The 57-year-old Murdaugh is serving life in prison without parole.

Next hearing: Feb. 11

Special mention: The unsolved murder of JonBenet Ramsey

The year 2026 marks three full decades since JonBenet's mysterious murder a day after Christmas in 1996.

While no suspect has been identified, forensic investigators continue to make progress in other cold cases with investigative genetic genealogy and advances in DNA testing. In that regard, the murder in Boulder, Colorado, may be closer to being solved than ever before.