Tyler Robinson

Suspected Charlie Kirk assassin fights how much public can see

Tyler Robinson allegedly shot Turning Point USA founder from a rooftop during Utah campus event in September

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
WATCH LIVE: Court hearing in murder case against accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson Video

WATCH LIVE: Court hearing in murder case against accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson

Utah Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf is expected to rule on whether audio recordings or transcripts from the October 24 closed-door hearing will be released to the public.

The accused assassin of Charlie Kirk is due remotely in court Monday for a hearing on how much access the public should have as his capital case proceeds in Provo, Utah.

Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of firing a single shot from a rooftop overlooking a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, striking the 31-year-old conservative speaker in the neck as he fielded questions from people in the audience in a courtyard at the heart of campus.

The hearing is expected to address two issues — whether transcripts from a sealed hearing earlier this year should be made public and the extent of access the media and public should have to the case going forward.

CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED ASSASSIN TYLER ROBINSON TRIES TO BOOT PROSECUTORS FROM CASE

Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk appears in court

Tyler Robinson, accused of the murder of Charlie Kirk, appears during a hearing in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

A group of local and national media outlets, including Fox News, have filed a motion for limited intervention. Lawyers for the group are asking Judge Tony Graf Jr. for formal recognition from the court, advance notice of attempts to seal future hearings or otherwise limit access to the courtroom, including by banning cameras, and to give the media time to oppose such restrictions.

Robinson has made only one in-person court appearance since the September slaying, and some of the case has unfolded behind closed doors, prompting the media group to demand greater transparency and the chance to oppose future secretive proceedings.

CHARLIE KIRK'S WIDOW FIGHTS TO KEEP NEWS CAMERAS IN COURTROOM FOR ACCUSED ASSASSIN'S TRIAL

Judge Tony Graf at hearing for Tyler Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk

Judge Tony Graf presides over a hearing for the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination, Tyler Robinson, in Fourth District Court in Provo, Utah, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. (Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via Pool)

Robinson's defense had asked Graf to kick cameras out of the courtroom, but the judge ruled that an outright ban on cameras would be a "disproportionate" response to the defendant's concerns and issued limitations on what can and can't be shown.

Earlier this month, he promised to "be narrow" when weighing what parts of the sealed hearing should remain that way.

"[I would] rather do it right and take more time than to be rash and miss the mark," he said.

Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA to bring conservative voices to college campuses, died from a catastrophic gunshot wound as Robinson allegedly fled into a nearby neighborhood, ditching the suspected murder weapon, a Mauser .30-06 rifle, along the way.

TRIAL FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S ALLEGED ASSASSIN WILL TEST NEW JUDGE IN ‘CAREER-DEFINING MOMENT,’ ATTORNEYS SAY

Charlie Kirk tosses hats to audience members at UVU shortly before his assassination

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was shot and killed during an event in Utah on Sept. 10, 2025. (Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune via Reuters)

The victim was a married father of two.

The suspected killer returned home to southern Utah, about a four-hour drive, and allegedly confessed to his roommate and romantic partner, Lance Twiggs, and to his parents before turning himself in to Washington County deputies.

Twiggs is cooperating with investigators and has not been charged with a crime. Authorities also credited the parents with helping convince Robinson to surrender.

Charlie Kirk speaking

Charlie Kirk’s final book is a "manifesto against the machine of modern life," encouraging his followers to "stop in the name of God" and honor the Sabbath. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The accused assassin is due back in court on Jan. 16 in person for a longer hearing. Among the issues to be heard then is a motion from the defense demanding that one of the prosecutors who had a relative present when Kirk was killed to be recused from the case.

Robinson faces seven charges, including aggravated murder, which carries the potential death penalty, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction and witness tampering.

He has not yet entered a plea.

Fox News' Melissa Chrise, Stepheny Price and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.
