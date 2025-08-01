Expand / Collapse search
Man who burned a Virginia city councilman intended to kill him, police say

Vogler's wife says he is recovering with courage and determination after the attack

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Magazine owner describes moment a city councilman in Virginia was set on fire Video

Magazine owner describes moment a city councilman in Virginia was set on fire

Andrew Brooks, owner and publisher of Showcase Magazine, describes how one of his employees, Danville City Council member Lee Vogler, was set on fire by an attacker while working at his Virginia office, on Wednesday. (Showcase Magazine via Facebook)

A man who allegedly drenched a Virginia city councilman in gasoline and ignited him on fire Wednesday told police he intended for the attack to be deadly, according to charging documents.

Danville City Council member Lee Vogler, 39, was working at Showcase Magazine, where he serves as sales director, when Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, allegedly forced his way into the building, poured a five-gallon bucket of gasoline on Vogler, and set him on fire, according to the Danville Police Department.

Vogler identified Hayes during the attack, helping authorities make a quick arrest a few blocks away after Hayes fled the scene, police said. 

Hayes later told police he intended for Vogler to perish in the fire, according to a report from the Associated Press. The court records were first reported by the Danville Register and Bee.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes is accused of setting Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler on fire on July 30, 2025.

Shotsie Michael Buck-Hayes is accused of setting Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler on fire on July 30, 2025. (Danville Police Department; @leevogler via Instagram)

Officials said Vogler and Hayes knew each other and the incident stemmed from a "personal matter," not related to Vogler's position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.

Hayes is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, according to officials. He is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Vogler was airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment, officials said. His current condition is unknown.

The alleged attempted murder happened at the Showcase Magazine building, where Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler was working on July 30, 2025.

The alleged attempted murder happened at the Showcase Magazine building, where Danville, Va., Councilman Lee Vogler was working on July 30, 2025. (Google Maps)

Vogler was elected to Danville City Council in May 2012, becoming the youngest person to hold the position at age 24, according to the city's website. 

Vogler's wife, Blair, wrote in a social media post that the family man is recovering from the attack with courage and determination.

Virginia city councilman Lee Vogler was airlifted to the hospital after the attack.

Virginia city councilman Lee Vogler was airlifted to the hospital after the attack. (@leevogler via Instagram)

"As anyone who knows him would expect, he is facing this challenge the same way he’s faced every obstacle in his life—with courage, determination, and an unbreakable spirit. Lee is a fighter," Blair Vogler wrote. "As his wife, I've stood beside him through the highs and lows, and I can attest to the integrity with which he serves. Beyond the headlines and the public moments, there is a man who deeply loves his family, city, and its people."

Showcase Magazine, Vogler's office, and Hayes' attorney, Edward Lavado, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation and influence government response.