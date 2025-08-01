Man who burned a Virginia city councilman intended to kill him, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man who allegedly drenched a Virginia city councilman in gasoline and ignited him on fire Wednesday told police he intended for the attack to be deadly, according to charging documents.

Danville City Council member Lee Vogler, 39, was working at Showcase Magazine, where he serves as sales director, when Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, 29, of Danville, allegedly forced his way into the building, poured a five-gallon bucket of gasoline on Vogler, and set him on fire, according to the Danville Police Department.

Vogler identified Hayes during the attack , helping authorities make a quick arrest a few blocks away after Hayes fled the scene, police said.

Hayes later told police he intended for Vogler to perish in the fire, according to a report from the Associated Press. The court records were first reported by the Danville Register and Bee .

Officials said Vogler and Hayes knew each other and the incident stemmed from a "personal matter," not related to Vogler's position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation.

Hayes is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding, according to officials. He is being held in the Danville City Jail without bond.

Vogler was airlifted to a regional medical facility for treatment, officials said. His current condition is unknown.

Vogler was elected to Danville City Council in May 2012, becoming the youngest person to hold the position at age 24, according to the city's website.

Vogler's wife, Blair, wrote in a social media post that the family man is recovering from the attack with courage and determination.

"As anyone who knows him would expect, he is facing this challenge the same way he’s faced every obstacle in his life—with courage, determination, and an unbreakable spirit. Lee is a fighter," Blair Vogler wrote. "As his wife, I've stood beside him through the highs and lows, and I can attest to the integrity with which he serves. Beyond the headlines and the public moments, there is a man who deeply loves his family, city, and its people."

Showcase Magazine, Vogler's office, and Hayes' attorney, Edward Lavado, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.