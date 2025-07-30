Virginia councilman set on fire with gasoline by attacker at his workplace office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia city council member was rushed to a burn center after a man poured gasoline on him and set him on fire inside his workplace on Wednesday.

Andrew Brooks, publisher and owner of Showcase Magazine, said in a social media post that Danville City Council member Lee Vogler was working in the office when a person allegedly forced their way into the building just after 11 a.m. local time, carrying a five-gallon bucket of gasoline.

The man, who has not yet been identified, allegedly poured the gasoline on Vogler as he tried to run to the front of the building.

Brooks said in a Facebook video that the man followed Vogler and set him on fire.

During the attack, Vogler identified the suspect, who is now in police custody, according to Brooks.

Vogler sustained serious burn injuries and was taken to the Lynchburg burn center for treatment.

His current condition is unknown.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this act of violence," Showcase wrote in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Lee and his family as he receives medical care. The Showcase Magazine team is fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue their investigation."

Vogler was elected to Danville City Council in May 2012, becoming the youngest person to hold the position at age 24, according to the city's website.

He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2010 and serves as sales director at Showcase Magazine.

Showcase Magazine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.