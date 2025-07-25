Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Police and Law Enforcement

Ohio police identify officer killed by now-dead gunman during ambush shooting

Lorain police Officer Phillip Wagner, 35, was killed during the shooting and two unidentified Lorain officers were injured

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
close
Police searching for second suspect allegedly involved in shooting of off-duty CBP officer Video

Police searching for second suspect allegedly involved in shooting of off-duty CBP officer

National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the latest on the investigation into an ambush of an off-duty CBP officer and LA Mayor Karen Bass' comments on immigration during a sit-down interview with ABC.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Law enforcement in Ohio identified a slain police officer, and the man accused of killing him, after an ambush shooting that left two more officers injured took place on Wednesday.

Michael Parker, 28, was identified by the Elyria Police Department on Thursday as the man allegedly responsible for the "significant gunfire" officers were met with when responding to a call in Lorain, Ohio, on Wednesday afternoon.

A call went out from an on-duty officer after the radio broadcast picked up gunshots in the area of River Bend Drive. 

As other Lorain officers arrived at the location, Parker "opened fire" on them with a "high-powered rifle," according to Elyria Police Chief James Welsh.

SHOOTING WOUNDS THREE OHIO POLICE OFFICERS, TWO IN SERIOUS CONDITION, AS SUSPECT DIES

Michael Parker, 28, is accused of ambushing police officers in Lorain, Ohio, killing one and injuring two. He was shot and killed by police during the gunfire exchange.

Michael Parker, 28, is accused of ambushing police officers in Lorain, Ohio, killing one and injuring two. He was shot and killed by police during the gunfire exchange. (Elyria Police Department)

Parker was ultimately killed during an exchange of gunfire that also struck three Lorain officers. One of the officers, later identified as 35-year-old Phillip Wagner by the Lorain County Sheriff's Office, died at the hospital on Thursday.

"Officer Wagner, only 35 years old, gave his life in service to his community, a sacrifice that words can never fully honor. He was not only a dedicated officer, but a husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the LCSO wrote on Facebook. "His impact reached far beyond the badge, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew and served alongside him."

Lorain police officer Phillip Wagner

Lorain police Officer Phillip Wagner died Thursday from injuries sustained during an ambush shooting on Wednesday, according to Ohio law enforcement.  (Officer Down Memorial Page)

The Elyria Police Department, which is leading the investigation into the deadly ambush, shared preliminary information on the case on its Facebook page.

OHIO DEPUTY STRUCK AND KILLED BY FATHER OF TEEN FATALLY SHOT BY OFFICER A DAY EARLIER: POLICE

Parker's vehicle, which was parked near the dead end of River Bend Drive, allegedly had "multiple high-powered files, handguns, and a substantial quantity of loaded magazines" inside or near it when it was searched, Elyria police said.

Suspicious baggage was also located and concerns over possible explosive devices were raised, prompting a request for the Lorain County Bomb Squad.

The Lorain Police Department is pictured here.

The Lorain Police Department in Ohio lost one officer after an ambush on Wednesday. Two other officers were injured during a gunfire exchange between the suspect and law enforcement. (Google Maps)

"…bomb technicians discovered a significant quantity of improvised explosive materials within the vehicle. The materials were safely removed and disposed of through a controlled detonation away from the crime scene," Elyria police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wagner, a Marine veteran, served with Lorain police for three years and the Sheffield Village Police Department for four years, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. 

He is survived by his wife and two children. 