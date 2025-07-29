Expand / Collapse search
US

Two arrested in brutal Cincinnati mob attack; one was freed on bail despite serious charges

Video of downtown assault outside nightclub circulated widely on social media over weekend

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
New details emerge on violent Cincinnati brawl under hate crime review Video

New details emerge on violent Cincinnati brawl under hate crime review

Fox News’ Bryan Llenas reports on a violent street brawl in Cincinnati now under investigation as a potential hate crime. The ‘Outnumbered’ panel reacts to the disturbing video and what it reveals about rising tensions.

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge announced during a public safety meeting on Tuesday that two people have been arrested in connection with a downtown attack that left two people seriously injured over the weekend.

The chief said 34-year-old Montianez Merriweather and 24-year-old Dekyra Vernon were arrested, though no charges were announced.

Hamilton County jail records also omit the charges that both suspects face.

FOX 19 in Cincinnati reported that the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office said three warrants have also been issued for additional arrests.

CINCINNATI BUSINESS OWNERS SLAM VIRAL 'OUT OF CONTROL' BEATING AMID FIGHT TO CLEAN UP DOWNTOWN

Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon mugshots

Montianez Merriweather and Dekyra Vernon have been arrested in connection to a fight in Cincinnati that gained national attention over the weekend. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Queen City Lodge #69 thanked the Cincinnati Police Department for arresting the two people so far in the "heinous attack" that occurred on Saturday morning.

The FOP also shared a previous incident in which Merriweather was indicted on July 10, 2025, for receiving stolen property, weapons under disability, improper transportation of a firearm and other charges.

CINCINNATI MAYORAL CANDIDATE, VP VANCE'S HALF-BROTHER, SLAMS CITY LEADERSHIP AFTER BRUTAL BEATDOWN

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge

Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge announces the arrests of two people who were allegedly involved in a fight over the weekend that gained national attention. (Fox News Digital)

The post also noted that Merriweather was released on a $4,000 bond, though he only needed to post 10%, or $400 to be released.

"This is your court system," the FOP post read.

The early Saturday morning melee on the corner of Fourth Street and Elm Street, which caused a national outcry after being circulated on social media, took place outside a popular nightclub called LoVe and the late-night restaurant next door.

In the video, a mob viciously assaulted two people, including a woman who was knocked out cold while bystanders filmed instead of intervening. 

Fox News Digital’s Peter D'Abrosca contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.