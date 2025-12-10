Man stabbed on Charlotte light rail by twice-deported illegal immigrant says body is 'plenty' damaged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man allegedly stabbed on Charlotte's light rail last week by a criminal illegal immigrant said he has a tube running from his chest to a machine pumping blood out of his lungs, noting he was "luck[y]" to survive the brutal attack.

Kenyon Dobie was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight Friday while riding the Blue Line, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD).

Warrants allege twice-deported illegal immigrant Oscar Solarzano, 33, of Honduras, broke into a railroad car carrying a large fixed-blade knife and challenged Dobie to a fight, cursing and shouting at others while intoxicated.

"I am the second victim of the BLUE LINE stabbing," Dobie wrote on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe. "Luckily I survived but my body has taken plenty damage. Have a tube running from my chest to a machine pumping blood out of my lungs. Please pray and help me with a better recovery."

After the stabbing, it was revealed Solarzano, who was deported by the Trump administration in 2018 and returned illegally in 2021 under the Biden administration before being deported a second time, was previously convicted of robbery in the U.S. and had a number of prior arrests for violent crimes, according to multiple Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sources.

Solarzano is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with serious injury, breaking/entering a motor vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon and intoxicated/disruptive behavior in connection to the recent attack, according to warrants.

Bond was not set due to Solarzano's immigration status, and he will be released into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, according to a release order filed in Mecklenburg County.

The stabbing attack comes months after Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, 23, was fatally stabbed on the Blue Line while going home from work.

Zarutska's accused killer, Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, is charged with violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death, a capital offense under federal law.

President Donald Trump reacted to the most recent stabbing on Truth Social Saturday, saying, "Another stabbing by an Illegal Migrant in Charlotte, North Carolina. What’s going on in Charlotte? Democrats are destroying it, like everything else, piece by piece!!!"

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy also chimed in, calling out Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles in an X post .

"Apparently, the death of Iryna Zarutska wasn't enough. What is it going to take for @CLTMayor to remove violent criminals off the streets and protect her constituents?" Duffy wrote. "The time to act is NOW."

The GoFundMe, verified to Fox News Digital by CMPD, has garnered nearly $18,000, according to the site.

Dobie, DHS and ICE did not immediately respond to additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.