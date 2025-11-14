Charlotte braces for federal immigration enforcement as murder rate rises 200% in uptown area

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection are expected to arrive in the Charlotte area within days, local officials confirmed this week amid growing friction between Washington’s immigration enforcement priorities and Democratic-run cities.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it had been notified of the impending federal presence but emphasized that it has not been asked to assist or participate in any operations. A department spokesperson told Fox News Digital Friday that the sheriff’s office had "zero involvement or participation in any CBP immigration enforcements or operations."

The impending immigration enforcement in North Carolina comes as Sheriff Garry L. McFadden, a Democrat, has sought to maintain open communication with federal agencies while distancing his department from federal immigration enforcement.

Charlotte’s anticipated CBP deployment is the latest in a series of similar moves by the federal government to extend border-security operations to other parts of the country.

In recent months, CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have sent personnel to major metropolitan areas including Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Those operations have sparked protests from anti-immigration activists. In Portland, Oregon, protests have flared since June. Anti-ICE graffiti has been scrawled outside of detention centers, and demonstrations have become violent at times between protesters and federal agents.

Federal officials have described the deployments as part of an expanded effort to disrupt smuggling networks and track illegal aliens.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said: "Every day, DHS enforces the laws of the nation across the country. We do not discuss future or potential operations."

Local pressures mount

The timing of the announcement comes as Charlotte faces intensifying scrutiny over violent crime.

Homicides and aggravated assaults have risen sharply this year, prompting Republican lawmakers to urge Democratic Gov. Josh Stein to deploy the National Guard. For now, the governor has resisted that call from Republican lawmakers, and local officials have argued that public safety remains a local responsibility.

"Recently, the city faced eight homicides in seven days. The murder rate in uptown Charlotte is now 200% higher than it was a year ago," a letter from a trio of Republican lawmakers said. "According to the Fraternal Order of Police, aggravated assaults involving knives or guns have risen from 86 in 2024 to 111 in 2025, and personal strong-arm robberies have increased from 26 to 31 in the same period."

According to the Charlotte Police Department's quarterly statistics report , violent crimes, commercial burglaries and larcenies from automobiles have all gone up in Charlotte since last year. But other crimes like homicides, rapes, property crimes and arson have come down modestly from levels in 2024. In many categories, Charlotte’s current crime levels are meaningfully lower than rates in 2022 and 2023, with some exceptions.

On Aug. 22, the stabbing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska garnered attention after her killing was captured on surveillance video while she was commuting home from her pizzeria job. The footage captured the 23-year-old cowering as her alleged killer leered over her with a folding knife seconds before the attack.

Police revealed that her accused killer was identified as Decarlos Brown Jr., a repeat offender with a lengthy rap sheet.

'Committed to transparency'

In his earlier statement Wednesday, McFadden sought to reassure residents that his office "remains committed to transparency" and that any coordination with federal agencies will be limited to information-sharing, not enforcement.

"It allows us to stay informed and be proactive in keeping Mecklenburg County safe and to maintain the level of trust our community deserves," McFadden said.

Fox News Digital's Leo Briceno, Elizabeth Elkind, Cameron Arcand and Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.