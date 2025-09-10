Pam Bondi says death penalty a possibility for Iryna Zarutska killer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Following President Donald Trump’s call for swift action, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi shared that the Justice Department may seek the death penalty for Iryna Zarutska’s killer.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Bondi shared that Zarutska’s alleged murderer, Decarlos Brown Jr., has been arrested and that he is being charged federally.

"We have arrested him. We are charging him federally because it was a murder on mass transit," said Bondi.

"This young woman died a horrific, horrific death, as we all saw, captured on video," she went on, adding, "It was horrible."

"The steps are, we charge, then we indict. Then, legally, we make the decision whether or not to seek the death penalty. That is certainly on the table once he is indicted for this horrific crime," explained Bondi.

Zarutska, a 23-year-old refugee from Ukraine, was stabbed to death while riding a light rail train in Charlotte. The stabbing, captured on video, took place on Aug. 22 at around 10:30 p.m. as Zarutska was on her way home from work at a pizza restaurant. Still in her uniform, Zarutska sat down in front of a man, later identified as Brown, wearing a red hoodie. Moments later, the man pulled out a knife and stabbed her to death, with several bystanders looking on.

Brown, 34, was arrested shortly after the incident and hospitalized before being charged with first-degree murder. Police confirmed that Brown and Zarutska did not know one another.

Court records, previously reported by Fox News Digital, show Brown has a history of arrests dating back to 2011, including charges of felony larceny, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and communicating threats. Most charges were later dropped.

On Tuesday, Trump called for the government to respond to the spate of killings in the U.S. with decisive action, saying, "We have to be vicious just like they are."

He blamed Democratic leaders in major American cities for adopting "catch and release" policies "for thugs and killers."

"In Charlotte, North Carolina, we saw the results of these policies when a 23-year-old woman who came here from Ukraine met her bloody end on a public train," said the president. "She was slaughtered by a deranged monster who was roaming free after 14 prior arrests."

"We cannot allow a depraved criminal element of violent repeat offenders to continue spreading destruction and death throughout our country. We have to respond with force and strength," said Trump.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a ‘Quick’ (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY. There can be no other option!"

Fox News Digital's Emma Bussey contributed to this report.