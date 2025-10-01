Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina

Charlotte train stabbing 911 audio released of deadly attack on Iryna Zarutska

Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. to escape war but was stabbed to death in Charlotte, North Carolina

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Witnesses call 911 after Charlotte train stabbing Video

Witnesses call 911 after Charlotte train stabbing

Witnesses are heard calling 911 after Iryna Zarutska was stabbed to death on a Charlotte train. (Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

FIRST ON FOX: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released audio of seven 911 calls made in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing death of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train.

In one of the 911 calls, obtained by Fox News Digital, one caller told dispatchers: "This man f------ stabbed her for no reason," as muffled sobs can be heard in the background.

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear

Iryna Zarutska curls up in fear as a man looms over her during a disturbing attack on a Charlotte, N.C. light rail train. (NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

Another caller struggled to orient first responders to the scene, saying: "This lady just got stabbed… I’m not sure where we are… there’s a tall building. There’s a lady on the ground, she’s bleeding a lot. I don’t think she’s responsive. There is a lot of blood."

A third man, sounding panicked, told 911 operators: "I think she’s dead, man. I think she’s dead."

Iryna Zarutska

Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. to escape war but was stabbed to death in Charlotte. (Evgeniya Rush/GoFundMe)

Police said Zarutska was attacked without warning, leaving fellow passengers scrambling to stop the bleeding. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Zarutska was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived and found her, she died at the scene. 

Decarlos Brown, 34, was arrested shortly after the incident and hospitalized before being charged with first-degree murder. Police confirmed the stabbing occurred on a train and that Brown and Zarutska did not know one another.

