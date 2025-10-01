Charlotte train stabbing 911 audio released of deadly attack on Iryna Zarutska

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released audio of seven 911 calls made in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing death of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte light rail train.

In one of the 911 calls, obtained by Fox News Digital, one caller told dispatchers: "This man f------ stabbed her for no reason," as muffled sobs can be heard in the background.

Another caller struggled to orient first responders to the scene, saying: "This lady just got stabbed… I’m not sure where we are… there’s a tall building. There’s a lady on the ground, she’s bleeding a lot. I don’t think she’s responsive. There is a lot of blood."

A third man, sounding panicked, told 911 operators: "I think she’s dead, man. I think she’s dead."

Police said Zarutska was attacked without warning, leaving fellow passengers scrambling to stop the bleeding. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Zarutska was stabbed around 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived and found her, she died at the scene.

Decarlos Brown, 34, was arrested shortly after the incident and hospitalized before being charged with first-degree murder. Police confirmed the stabbing occurred on a train and that Brown and Zarutska did not know one another.