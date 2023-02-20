Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Man killed in Arizona workplace attack identified as plant employee

Arizona Intel campus worker arrested after beating coworker to death with baseball bat

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The person killed over the weekend at a microprocessor manufacturing facility in suburban Phoenix was a 49-year-old man who worked at the plant, authorities said Monday.

Chandler police identified the victim as Dan Foster, an employee of the Intel plant. Court documents say he was found dead in the cafeteria of Intel's Ocotillo Campus with blunt-force trauma from a baseball bat. A hatchet and knife were also found at the scene.

Fellow worker Jaron Williams, 27, was also hurt in the attack and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

ARIZONA AQUARIUM CELEBRATES HATCHING OF 3 ENDANGERED AFRICAN PENGUIN CHICKS

A man slain over the weekend in an Arizona workplace attack has been identified as an employee at the pant. Police have not released a motive for the attack. 

A man slain over the weekend in an Arizona workplace attack has been identified as an employee at the pant. Police have not released a motive for the attack. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chandler police said another worker, 50-year-old Derrick Lemond Simmons, was booked into Maricopa County jail Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Police have not released a motive.

It remained unknown if Simmons had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.