Arizona
Published

Arizona man fatally beats coworker with baseball bat at Intel cafeteria: police

By Carly Ortiz-Lytle | Fox News
An Arizona man allegedly beat a coworker to death with a baseball bat in the cafeteria of an Intel building, police said.

Derrick Lemond Simmons, 50, was arrested after he attacked the unnamed coworker with a bat, knife and hatchet at the semiconductor manufacturer’s Ocotillo campus on Saturday, according to court documents obtained by Arizona Family.

Chandler police responding to the scene found one person dead with fatal blunt force trauma injuries and another person injured.

Derrick Simmons, 50, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in Chandler, Arizona, after an incident at Intel's Ocotillo campus. 

The second victim was reportedly injured after confronting Simmons. A spokeswoman for Chandler Police could not confirm the nature of the weapons used in the violent encounter.

Simmons, 50, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated assault and is being held on a $1 million cash bond. Simmons has a previous felony conviction, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to FOX10 Phoenix. 

An aerial view of the Ocotillo campus, with Dobson Road curving along the east side. To the west is the Gila River Indian Community, and to the south is land that Intel leases to local farmers.

The victim’s name is being withheld until Chandler Police can notify immediate family members, a spokeswoman told Fox News.

In 2021, Intel broke ground on a $20 billion project on the Ocotillo campus, creating two chip factories in Arizona. The Arizona project was hailed at the largest private-sector investment in the state's history.

Construction equipment prepares the site for two new chip factories at Intel Corp.'s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, Arizona, in September 2021.

Intel didn't immediately respond to request for comment from Fox News Digital on Sunday.

Carly Ortiz-Lytle is a homepage and social producer at Fox News. Find her on Twitter @intlcarly and email tips to carly.ortizlytle@fox.com