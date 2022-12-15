Expand / Collapse search
Michigan
Published

Man who killed 2 Pennsylvania women extradited to Michigan to face murder charge for killing a pregnant woman

The killer was sentenced to life in prison in PA

Associated Press
A man who pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of a pregnant woman who disappeared more than 17 years ago.

Harold David Haulman III was charged Wednesday in Calhoun County District Court in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who went missing from her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005.

Parlier’s family said she left home after an argument with her parents. She has not been seen since and her remains haven't been found.

In Pennsylvania, Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020.

A man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing two women from Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge.

Police say when they interviewed Haulman last winter about those cases, he also confessed to killing Parlier and said where her body might be found.

It wasn’t clear whether Haulman has a lawyer in Michigan who can comment on the Parlier case.

Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.