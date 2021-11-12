Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Man charged with homicide after body with multiple stab wounds found near Pennsylvania homeless camp

Vendell Nasir III charged with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Pennsylvania have charged a man with homicide after authorities found a body with multiple stab wounds along railroad tracks in Scott Township Thursday evening.

Police responded at 5:54 p.m. Thursday to a report of an "unresponsive" man near the tracks, about 10 miles west of Pittsburgh, near the location of a homeless encampment. 

First responders pronounced the man, Joseph Williams, dead at around 6 p.m., WPXI reported. 

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURY INSTRUCTIONS THE NEXT BATTLEGROUND

Allegheny County police and Scott Township Police collaborated on an investigation that identified Vendell Nasir III, 28, as the prime suspect, police said in a statement. 

Vendell Nasir III, 28, is accused of killing 70-year-old Joseph Williams of Carnegie by beating and apparently attacking him with a knife, according to a criminal complaint. Nasir is charged with homicide and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Vendell Nasir III, 28, is accused of killing 70-year-old Joseph Williams of Carnegie by beating and apparently attacking him with a knife, according to a criminal complaint. Nasir is charged with homicide and tampering with or fabricating evidence. (Allegheny County Jail)

Nasir allegedly beat and stabbed Williams, 70, with a knife, which investigators found 30 feet from Williams' body on the path into the homeless camp. 

MISSING GEORGIA TEACHER FOUND DEAD ON ROADSIDE IN MEXICO; PERSON DETAINED: REPORTS

Police found Nasir in the camp with blood on his hands and clothes and fresh cuts on his hands. 

Witnesses told police they saw Nasir punching and kicking Williams. 

SAN DIEGO COUNTY RESIDENT SHOOTS, KILLS ALLEGED INTRUDER; 5 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Police arrested Nasir and charged him with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. 

Nasir is in custody at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No motive for the alleged assault and murder has been publicly revealed.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 