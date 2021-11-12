Man charged with homicide after body with multiple stab wounds found near Pennsylvania homeless camp

Police in Pennsylvania have charged a man with homicide after authorities found a body with multiple stab wounds along railroad tracks in Scott Township Thursday evening.

Police responded at 5:54 p.m. Thursday to a report of an "unresponsive" man near the tracks, about 10 miles west of Pittsburgh, near the location of a homeless encampment.

First responders pronounced the man, Joseph Williams, dead at around 6 p.m., WPXI reported.

Allegheny County police and Scott Township Police collaborated on an investigation that identified Vendell Nasir III, 28, as the prime suspect, police said in a statement.

Nasir allegedly beat and stabbed Williams, 70, with a knife, which investigators found 30 feet from Williams' body on the path into the homeless camp.

Police found Nasir in the camp with blood on his hands and clothes and fresh cuts on his hands.

Witnesses told police they saw Nasir punching and kicking Williams.

Police arrested Nasir and charged him with criminal homicide and tampering with evidence.

Nasir is in custody at the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

No motive for the alleged assault and murder has been publicly revealed.