Missing Georgia teacher found dead on roadside in Mexico; person detained: reports

An Atlanta-area teacher who took a personal leave from her job last month has been found dead in Mexico and authorities have detained at least one person in connection with the case, according to reports.

The body of Alexandra Morales, 24, was found Tuesday after she was first reported missing Oct. 30, Atlanta's WXIA-TV reported.

Morales taught first-grade children at Benefield Elementary School in Lawrenceville, Georgia, reports said. The Guadalajara, Mexico, area was her last known location prior to her death, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Family members told WSB that Morales had gone to Mexico in late October and was last seen at a concert. But days later family members could not reach her.

On Tuesday, Benefield officials issued a letter to inform parents that Morales was missing. Later that same day, the teacher’s relatives told Principal Shonda Gipson-Stevens that Morales had died.

"We were all very hopeful that they would find her and she would be returning safely but that was not the case," Sloan Roach, a spokeswoman for Gwinnett County Public Schools, told the newspaper.

No information was immediately available about the person who was said to be in custody in connection with the woman’s death.

The school district said it was planning to assist grieving teachers and students who were coping with Morales’ death, WXIA-TV reported.