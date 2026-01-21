Good Samaritan stops Florida maniac attacking child with knife at school bus stop after jail release: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man who had been released from jail just days earlier is accused of choking a child and threatening bystanders with a knife at a school bus stop, an attack that was stopped by good Samaritans before police arrived, authorities said.

The DeLand Police Department arrested Christopher Steven Schwable, 36, on Tuesday after multiple witnesses reported seeing him grab a juvenile by the throat and later pull a folding knife during a confrontation with adults who stepped in, according to FOX 35 Orlando.

Witnesses told investigators that Schwable approached a group of children waiting for a school bus and assaulted one child, prompting an adult bystander to intervene after seeing the juvenile escape.

During the confrontation, Schwable allegedly pulled a knife from his sleeve and waved it toward others, leading the bystander to strike him with a toolbox and restrain him until officers arrived.

When police reached the scene, Schwable was found on the ground with a head injury, and officers recovered a knife beneath him, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35.

The child suffered a cut to a finger and was visibly distraught, police said. The boy is a seventh grade student at Southwestern Middle School, a spokesperson with Volusia County schools confirmed to FOX 35.

The witness who was holding Schwable down told police he was driving when he saw Schwable choking the boy and feared the boy was in immediate danger. The witness made a U-turn to intervene. Not knowing if Schwable was armed, the witness grabbed his toolbox.

The witness said he hit Schwable twice with his toolbox in self-defense when Schwable held up a knife.

Schwable was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into jail on a $5,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Schwable is currently homeless, officials said.

Jail and court records reviewed by FOX 35 show Schwable had been released from custody on Jan. 13, after prosecutors dropped unrelated charges including indecent exposure and possession of drug paraphernalia following three weeks in jail.

Authorities have not said whether Schwable knew the child. He remains in custody as the investigation continues. Fox News Digital has reached out to the DeLand Police Department for comment.

