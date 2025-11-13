Blue state official releases man with no bail who returns one hour later to assault same woman: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland man who was released from jail with no bail requirement after allegedly beating up a woman went back to the victim's home and assaulted her again, according to officials.

James Bowman III, 40, was arrested Nov. 7 in Waldorf, Maryland, for domestic-related assault after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and bit her hand, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

A district court commissioner released Bowman from the Charles County Detention Center on his own recognizance following his arrest, meaning he didn't have to post bail.

Bowman was released under the condition that he doesn't abuse the woman he allegedly punched and bit.

One hour after Bowman was released, authorities claim he returned to the woman's house and assaulted her as she was holding a toddler. The woman was able to call 911 and get inside a bedroom to lock the door, but Bowman allegedly forced the door open. The sheriff's office said the woman called 911 at around 12:52 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Bowman continued to assault the woman as she tried to place the toddler on a nearby bed, the sheriff's office said, adding that he allegedly hit the child in the forehead.

Officials said Bowman's second alleged assault happened just six hours after he first was accused of hitting the woman.

The woman "had visible injuries and was covered in blood," the sheriff's office said.

Bowman was charged with assault and child abuse. A judge ordered him to be held without bond.