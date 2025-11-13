Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Maryland

Blue state official releases man with no bail who returns one hour later to assault same woman: police

James Bowman allegedly hit woman and toddler after Maryland court freed him on domestic violence charges

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 13

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Maryland man who was released from jail with no bail requirement after allegedly beating up a woman went back to the victim's home and assaulted her again, according to officials.

James Bowman III, 40, was arrested Nov. 7 in Waldorf, Maryland, for domestic-related assault after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and bit her hand, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.

A district court commissioner released Bowman from the Charles County Detention Center on his own recognizance following his arrest, meaning he didn't have to post bail.

Bowman was released under the condition that he doesn't abuse the woman he allegedly punched and bit.

BLUE CITY SEX OFFENDER ACCUSED OF VIOLENT ATTACK ON ELITE UNIVERSITY CAMPUS WEEKS AFTER RELEASE: REPORT

James Bowman booking picture

James Bowman III was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman for a second time. (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

One hour after Bowman was released, authorities claim he returned to the woman's house and assaulted her as she was holding a toddler. The woman was able to call 911 and get inside a bedroom to lock the door, but Bowman allegedly forced the door open. The sheriff's office said the woman called 911 at around 12:52 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Bowman continued to assault the woman as she tried to place the toddler on a nearby bed, the sheriff's office said, adding that he allegedly hit the child in the forehead.

BLUE STATE JUDGE RELEASES MURDER SUSPECT WITHOUT MAKING HIM PAY A CENT IN BAIL, DESPITE GANG ALLEGATIONS

Townhouse sign

Officials said Bowman returned to his residence, located within a townhouse community, and allegedly assaulted the victim again. (Google Maps)

Officials said Bowman's second alleged assault happened just six hours after he first was accused of hitting the woman.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Charles County Sheriff's Office truck at parade

A Charles County Sheriff's Office truck in Maryland. (Charles County Sheriff's Office)

The woman "had visible injuries and was covered in blood," the sheriff's office said.

Bowman was charged with assault and child abuse. A judge ordered him to be held without bond.

Adam Sabes is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.
Close modal

Continue