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Florida

Bodycam shows dad bolt from cops with young child in his arms before ditching her alone in the woods

Cory Acree faces charges including child abuse, trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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WATCH: Bodycam catches dad’s alleged mad dash with child into woods during police pursuit Video

WATCH: Bodycam catches dad’s alleged mad dash with child into woods during police pursuit

Body camera footage shows Cory Acree allegedly fleeing from officers before ditching his young child in the woods during a traffic stop in Daytona Beach, Florida on April 25, 2026. (Credit: Daytona Beach Police Department/Facebook) 

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Body camera footage shows the harrowing moment a Florida man fled police with his child in his arms before ditching the youngster alone in the woods in an alleged attempt to evade being arrested.  

The incident unfolded Saturday, when officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department pulled over Cory Acree, 47, after they determined his car matched the description of a vehicle involved in a shooting, according to News 6. 

As officers began questioning Acree, they reportedly noticed a small baggie wedged between the door and driver’s seat. 

Authorities subsequently ordered Acree to step out of the car, at which point Acree allegedly sped off in his vehicle with his young child still in the car.

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Cory Acree facing charges after fleeing police with child in Daytona Beach Florida

Cory Acree, 47, faces charges including child abuse, trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine, and fleeing a law enforcement officer after allegedly fleeing police with his young child in Daytona Beach, Fla., on April 25, 2026. (Volusia County Jail)

"He’s taking off," an officer can be heard saying as he rushed to pursue Acree in his police vehicle. 

The video then shows Acree parking his vehicle and fleeing on foot with his daughter in tow. 

"Got a Black male bailing out, small child, small child," the officer can be heard saying as Acree ran into the woods. "Little baby bailing out with him."

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Cory Acree being taken into custody by police officers in Daytona Beach Florida

Cory Acree is taken into custody by police officers after allegedly fleeing and leaving his young child alone in the woods during a traffic stop in Daytona Beach, Fla., on April 25, 2026. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

The chase quickly turns chaotic as officers chase Acree through the wooded area and order him to get on the ground.  

"Someone get that kid out of here," an officer yells as Acree is handcuffed.

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Officers quickly located the young girl nearby alone in the woods, who told officers she was experiencing pain in her legs and arm as she was being carried away from the scene.

"My dad was going faster," the child said, eliciting a laugh from the deputy.

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Several officers worked together to comfort the youngster by offering up toys — including her very own police badge sticker and a uniformed rubber duck. 

Officers comforting a child while Cory Acree is taken into custody in Daytona Beach

Officers comfort a child as Cory Acree is taken into custody after allegedly fleeing from officers and abandoning his young daughter in the woods during a traffic stop in Daytona Beach, Fla., on April 25, 2026. (Daytona Beach Police Department)

Acree is then seen handcuffed and seated on the ground as he is taken into custody.

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"Everything that has happened to you tonight, sir, is a direct result of your actions," the officer is heard saying.

Acree was transported to the Volusia County Jail, where he remains in custody without bond on several charges, including child abuse, trafficking fentanyl, trafficking methamphetamine and fleeing a law enforcement officer, according to jail records obtained by Fox News Digital.

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Authorities also determined Acree was involved in the shooting that prompted the original traffic stop, but have not released additional information regarding the investigation, News 6 reported. 

The Daytona Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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