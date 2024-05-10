Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maine

Maine woman gets 55 years for death of longtime friend who was stabbed 484 times

Kailie A. Brackett still denies responsibility for 2022 murder of Kimberly Neptune

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A judge on Friday sentenced a woman to 55 years in prison for the 2022 killing of a longtime friend who was stabbed nearly 500 times.

Kailie A. Brackett, who was convicted of murder, said that she was not responsible and that the real killer or killers could be at large.

MAINE WOMAN SCREAMS 'DON'T THINK I WILL?' AT BOYFRIEND IN FATAL SHOOTING ON NEWLY EMERGED VIDEO: REPORT

Brackett and Donnell Dana, of Perry, were both charged and tried for murder. But a mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked on the charge against Dana.

Kailie A. Brackett and Donnell Dana

Kailie A. Brackett, left, and Donnell J. Dana. Brackett has been sentenced to 55 years in prison. (Washington County Jail)

They were accused in the death of Kimberly Neptune, 43, of Perry, whose body was found wrapped in a blanket in her home in April 2022 with 484 stab wounds, according to state police.

Police officers from the Passamaquoddy Pleasant Point reservation found Neptune’s body after an alert from her brother. The town of Perry abuts the Passamaquoddy Tribe reservation at Pleasant Point.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dana later pleaded guilty to hindering apprehension or prosecution for disposing of evidence related to Brackett's murder charge.