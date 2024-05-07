Maine woman screams 'Don't think I will?' at boyfriend in fatal shooting on newly emerged video: report

A Maine woman accused of gunning down her boyfriend in a frantic 4:30 a.m. prank gone wrong last month can be heard screaming in the horrific aftermath on a doorbell camera through an open window, according to a new report.

Olivia Babin, 20, faces a charge of negligent manslaughter in the death of Daniel Ford-Coates, 24, whom authorities say died of a point-blank gunshot wound to the forehead in Bangor on April 2.

"Oh, don't think I will?" Babin is accused of saying before pulling the trigger.

Newly unveiled Nest doorbell video obtained by the New York Post allegedly contains audio of the suspected killer repeatedly screaming at the mortally wounded victim, "You're not dead!"

"Oh, f---," a witness can reportedly be heard saying, as Babin allegedly asked what to do.

Babin allegedly ditched the gun in a river, changed her clothes and then called 911. Prosecutors in court last month accused her of giving responding officers a false version of events – which witnesses and the video have contradicted.

A friend of the couple told police that Babin took her boyfriend's gun and removed the magazine, according to local media.

She allegedly wanted to "scare" women in the downstairs apartment during the 4 a.m. incident, the Bangor Daily News reported, citing prosecutors.

But there was a round in the chamber, and Babin allegedly jokingly held the barrel to her boyfriend's forehead and pulled the trigger.

The autopsy found contact burns on his skin, according to the paper. His death was ruled a homicide.

The group had allegedly been using drugs and alcohol before the slaying.

The suspect is being held on $100,000 bail at the Penobscot County Jail.

She's due back in court on June 10.