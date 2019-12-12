Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Odd News
Published

Maine man helps lonely duck with surprising dating ad

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 12 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A Maine man crafted a singles ad for his female duck -- after a hungry bobcat ate its fellow ducks two weeks ago -- in an attempt to find her a match and cure her broken heart.

The duckling, named Yellow Duck, doesn't vibe with Chris Morris' chickens like she used to, the Bangor Daily News reported, leaving him no option but to seek other ways to find her a companion.

So the 31-year-old special education teacher made a singles ad and hung it on a community bulletin board at the Blue Hill Co-op.

“Duck seeking duck,” reads the ad, which is accompanied by a drawing of a yellow duck and Morris' email address. “Lonesome runner duck seeks companion. Partner recently deceased. Serious replies only.”

FLORIDA MAN FOUND EATEN BY ALLIGATOR ACTUALLY DIED FROM METH OVERDOSE, OFFICIALS SAY

An advertisement for a single duck seeking a partner is seen on a bulletin board at the Blue Hill Co-op, Thursday in Blue Hill, Maine. The duck's owner, Chris Morris, is using the dating ad to try to find a match for one of his ducks who lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a couple of weeks ago at Morris' yard in Blue Hill. (Jennifer Coolidge via AP)

An advertisement for a single duck seeking a partner is seen on a bulletin board at the Blue Hill Co-op, Thursday in Blue Hill, Maine. The duck's owner, Chris Morris, is using the dating ad to try to find a match for one of his ducks who lost its mate to a hungry bobcat a couple of weeks ago at Morris' yard in Blue Hill. (Jennifer Coolidge via AP)

“We wanted to post about this to try to find a duck, and that just seemed like the best fit,” Morris said.

It may have worked. Farm owner Sadie Greene spotted the unusual posting and replied that she may have a duck in mind.

The pair have arranged a meeting for the ducks on Sunday.

“We have a slew of male ducks, so [Morris] will be able to take his pick,” Greene, 32, told the newspaper. “Ducks are one of the few species that mate for life, so when they lose their partners, they tend to mourn, but they can replace their partners pretty quickly, so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Morris said they will create a mood to set the ducks on a date.

“I think we have to provide a private, romantic space for them, something they can share," he said. “Yellow Duck’s favorite food is a slug, so maybe we can set up a nice little plate for them.”