HIV epidemic explodes in popular honeymoon destination as crystal meth use surges

A popular honeymoon destination is the site of the Pacific’s fastest-growing HIV epidemic, with officials pointing to rising meth use as a key driver.

In Fiji, HIV/AIDS cases are projected to double this year to more than 3,000, according to UNAIDS and Fiji’s Ministry of Health.

Officials say drug use is fueling the surge across the Pacific island nation.

In December, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a rapid assessment detecting unsafe injecting practices.

These practices can put people who inject drugs in Fiji at an increased risk of HIV transmission.

The "Bluetooth trend" has impacted the spread — with individuals injecting the blood of an already intoxicated person to achieve a high when they cannot afford their own drugs.

There were 1,583 new HIV cases reported in 2024, while 1,226 cases were indicated in the first six months of 2025, according to the assessment.

The most popular drug was crystal methamphetamine, with the assessment finding that 50% of interview participants injected themselves with a potentially contaminated syringe.

An informant with Talanoa Law and Justice told researchers that drugs impact the areas of the brain that control thinking and emotions.

"[People] can interpret the happenings around them very differently," the individual said.

"Maybe you just happen to walk by him … and [he] think[s] you're after him. Especially if they cannot control their impulses, they become aggressive," the informant added.

Munkhtuya Altangerel, United Nations Development Program representative, said the findings of the assessments are a wake-up call.

"Fiji’s HIV epidemic is not just a health issue — it is a development and human rights challenge that threatens lives, communities and progress," said Altangerel in a release.

"We must act decisively and urgently to scale up harm reduction, expand access to HIV testing and treatment, and ensure that no one is left behind."

Last year, 986,367 people visited Fiji, according to government data.

"Take precautions if you engage in activities that may expose you to the risk of infection."

Fiji is a hot spot for honeymooners, with its white-sand beaches, coral diving and remote island resorts.

Australia’s travel advisory for Fiji lists HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases as a health risk for tourists.

"The rates of HIV/AIDS infections are rising, and the Fiji government has declared an HIV outbreak. Take precautions if you engage in activities that may expose you to the risk of infection," it reads.