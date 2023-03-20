Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alaska
Published

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Alaska's coast

The AK earthquake was reported as widely felt across communities on the Kenai Peninsula

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of southcentral Alaska on Sunday and was reported as widely felt in communities on the Kenai Peninsula, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The earthquake occurred just after 7 a.m. It was 13 miles west of Homer and 130 miles southwest of Anchorage, the center said. The quake was reported felt as far away as the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, the center said.

COLORADO AVALANCHE KILLS SKIER OUTSIDE ASPEN HIGHLANDS

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck off the coast of southcentral Alaska Sunday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck off the coast of southcentral Alaska Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is north of Anchorage.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the center, the Homer Police Department and a state emergency management spokesperson Sunday.