Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits Alaska's coast

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck off the coast of southcentral Alaska on Sunday and was reported as widely felt in communities on the Kenai Peninsula, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The earthquake occurred just after 7 a.m. It was 13 miles west of Homer and 130 miles southwest of Anchorage, the center said. The quake was reported felt as far away as the Matanuska-Susitna Valley, the center said.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is north of Anchorage.

Emails seeking comment were sent to the center, the Homer Police Department and a state emergency management spokesperson Sunday.