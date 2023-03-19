Colorado avalanche kills skier outside Aspen Highlands

A person was killed in an avalanche near Colorado's Aspen Highlands Ski Area on Sunday, officials say.

The avalanche took place in Maroon Bowl area northwest of Highland Peak, which is outside the ski boundary of Aspen Highlands.

Two other skiers were involved in the accident and self-extricated. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) says the avalanche was triggered by the skiers' activity.

"Responders from Mountain Rescue Aspen are working with Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol to safely access the two other skiers and remove them from the avalanche area," the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

The CAIC posted pictures of the mountain after the avalanche formed. According to the CAIC, the avalanche broke roughly 200 feet wide and ran approximately 2,000 vertical feet.

Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Colorado Army National Guard HAATS team all assisted in the rescue.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the people involved in this tragic accident," the CAIC said in a Facebook post.

"CAIC staff will visit the accident site on Monday, March 20, and we will publish a final report in the next week," the statement added.