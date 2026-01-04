Maduro, wife face 'worst-case scenario' as Trump vows to govern Venezuela and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Maduro and wife face 'worst-case scenario' as Trump vows to govern Venezuela

2. Trump warns Venezuela's new leader to cooperate or face ‘big price’

3. Cuba is ‘ready to fall’ after Maduro capture left Cuban officers dead



MAJOR HEADLINES

HEFTY PRICE TAG – Rob Reiner's son hires 'superb' and expensive attorney for homicide case, expert says. Continue reading …

TRAGEDY STRIKES – Helicopter crash kills Arizona man and 3 nieces on wedding day after canyon collision. Continue reading …

END OF WATCH – Off-duty law enforcement officer killed while working security job at local nightclub. Continue reading …

CRISIS MAKER — Fire that killed billionaire started by nurse who claimed to be Green Beret. Continue reading …

DARK CHECK-IN – Read the warning Bryan Kohberger's sister sent him just after Idaho murders. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

NO ENTRY ZONE – Israel shuts door on Turkey in Gaza as Trump praises Erdogan, plays down clash. Continue reading …

BROMANCE REBORN – Musk shares photo of dinner with Trumps at Mar-a-Lago while hinting at more to come. Continue reading …

VILLAGE MASSACRE – Nigeria market attack leaves dozens dead as witnesses describe brutal assault. Continue reading …

‘HONOR OF A LIFETIME’ – Dan Bongino exits FBI role after 'incredible year' serving in Trump administration. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

LIFE IMITATES ART – Amazon series 'Jack Ryan' predicted Venezuela crisis years before US military strikes. Continue reading …

WAR OF WORDS – Rubio fires back as ABC host repeatedly questions US authority over Venezuela. Continue reading …

STUCK ABROAD – Leonardo DiCaprio accepts film award remotely due to air restrictions after US strike. Continue reading …

VALUES ON DISPLAY – Tennessee Capitol memorial for unborn children reignites abortion debate among lawmakers. Continue reading …

OPINION

ILYA SHAPIRO – Supreme Court’s 2026 rulings could define America for decades to come. Continue reading …

GORDON SONDLAND – Trump’s realpolitik may be the only way to end the Ukraine war. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

WAIT AND WATCH – Doctors warn certain cancers shouldn't be treated right away. Continue reading …

LAST CALL – Major airline expands test that holds flights to help prevent missed connections. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on culinary controversies and presidential proclamations. Take the quiz here …

OUT OF NOWHERE – Freediver freezes as massive whale erupts to devour sardine bait ball. Continue reading …

GREAT PLATE – Montana man reveals wild-game benefits. See video ...

WATCH

NEWT GINGRICH – President Trump is the most effecting anti-liberal. See video …

DR. REBECCA GRANT – Post-Maduro Venezuela could become a valuable US ally. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for more on how the nation is preparing for America’s 250th anniversary and what’s planned for a historic Fourth of July celebration. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.