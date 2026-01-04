Trump issues direct warning to Venezuela's new leader Delcy Rodríguez following Maduro capture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump issued a pointed warning to Venezuela’s new leader on Sunday, suggesting severe consequences if she continues to resist U.S. demands following the American-led operation that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

In an interview with The Atlantic, Trump said Delcy Rodríguez would "pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro" if she fails to "do what’s right," adding that his administration would not tolerate what he described as her defiant rejection of the U.S. intervention.

‘WE BUILT VENEZUELA’S OIL INDUSTRY:’ TRUMP VOWS US ENERGY RETURN AFTER MADURO CAPTURE

Defending that approach, Trump said, "Rebuilding there and regime change, anything you want to call it, is better than what you have right now. Can’t get any worse," he added.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Trump’s remarks followed a stunning predawn announcement Saturday that U.S. operators had carried out a mission to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

VENEZUELA HOLDS THE WORLD’S LARGEST OIL RESERVES. HERE’S HOW OTHERS COMPARE

Speaking at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said a U.S.-appointed team would "run Venezuela" until the country's political leadership was stabilized.

He also pledged a return of U.S. energy investment to the cash-strapped Latin American country which sits atop the world's largest oil reserves.

Trump framed his foreign policy approach, according to The Atlantic, through what he described as a modernized version of the Monroe Doctrine, the 19th-century policy opposing European colonial influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump referred to his approach as the "Donroe Doctrine."

Trump also hinted that Venezuela would not be the last nation to face U.S. pressure, raising the prospect of additional interventions beyond Latin America.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

As an example, he reiterated his long-standing interest in Greenland, a semiautonomous territory of Denmark, a NATO ally.

"We do need Greenland, absolutely," Trump told the magazine, citing U.S. national security interests and strategic location.