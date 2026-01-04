Trump and Musk share 'lovely dinner' at Mar-a-Lago after public feuding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk appear to have repaired their once-strained relationship, according to a post shared by the billionaire Tesla founder on X.

In a post shared Sunday, Musk wrote, "Had a lovely dinner last night with @POTUS and @FLOTUS," before adding, "2026 is going to be amazing!"

The photo, taken from a Saturday evening event at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, sparked speculation that the pair’s bromance may be back on after more than a year of tension.

After the 2024 campaign, Musk became one of the Republican Party’s biggest political donors, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars, according to Reuters.

Trump later tapped Musk to advise the government efficiency effort and set up DOGE, focused on reducing federal spending and streamlining operations – but Musk stepped back from the role in mid-2025 amid mounting criticism.

Tensions also resurfaced when Musk publicly criticized Trump-backed spending proposals and raised concerns about the size of federal outlays.

"I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore," Musk said in a June 3 post about Trump's Big Beautiful Bill.

"This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination. Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it," Musk complained.

Trump shot back that he was "very disappointed" in Musk's criticism of his bill at the time before adding, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I don’t know if we will anymore."

Musk shot back on X saying, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

At one point, Musk suggested he could form a new political party. But by late 2025, both sides appeared to strike a more conciliatory tone.

In September, the two were seen shaking hands at Charlie Kirk's memorial service in a box at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Musk was also seen at a White House dinner in November as Trump hosted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

FOX Business’ Edward Lawrence also asked Trump at a cabinet meeting on Dec. 2 if Musk was "back in [his] circle of friends" after their falling out.

"Well, I really don't know. I mean, I like Elon a lot," Trump replied.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House for comment.