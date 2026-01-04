Expand / Collapse search
World

Trump says Cuba is ‘ready to fall’ after capture of Venezuela’s Maduro

President Trump predicted Cuba’s communist government is “ready to fall" following the U.S.-led capture of Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro.

Bradford Betz
‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ among the most ‘complicated and exquisite’ military operations, says Rep Derrick Van Orden Video

‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ among the most ‘complicated and exquisite’ military operations, says Rep Derrick Van Orden

House Armed Services Committee member Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., discusses ‘Operation Absolute Resolve’ and the U.S. military’s capture of Nicolás Maduro on ‘One Nation.’

President Donald Trump late Sunday predicted Cuba was "ready to fall" after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, warning that Havana can no longer rely on Caracas for security and oil.  

Trump said Cuba’s fate is now directly tied to Maduro’s ouster and the collapse of Venezuela’s ability to bankroll allies in the region.  

Asked if he was considering U.S. action in Cuba, Trump replied: "I think it’s just going to fall. I don’t think we need any action. Looks like it’s going down. It’s going down for the count." 

The president’s comments during a press gaggle with reporters aboard Air Force One come after Saturday’s capture of Maduro and his wife on charges tied to a narco-terrorism conspiracy. The audacious operation has sent shockwaves through allied governments in the region, with Cuban officials calling for rallies in support of Venezuela and accusing the U.S. of violating sovereignty.

MADURO AND 'LADY MACBETH’ CILIA FLORES MARRIAGE SPELLS 'WORST CASE' CUSTODY SCENARIO 

donald trump press gaggle

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on Air Force One, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, as returning to Joint Base Andrews, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

U.S. officials say Cuban security forces played a central role in keeping Maduro in power. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cuban operatives effectively ran Venezuela’s internal intelligence and security operations – including personally guarding Maduro and monitoring loyalty inside his government. 

PSL protest at White House

Protestors rally outside the White House, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Washington, after the U.S. captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in a military operation. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

"It was Cubans that guarded Maduro," Rubio said. "He was not guarded by Venezuelan bodyguards. He had Cuban bodyguards." 

Cuba’s government acknowledged Sunday that 32 Cuban military and police officers were killed during the American operation in Venezuela, marking the first official death toll released by Havana. Cuban state media said the officers had been deployed at the request of Caracas and announced two days of national mourning.

US CAPTURE OF MADURO THROWS SPOTLIGHT ON VENEZUELA’S MASSIVE OIL RESERVES 

Trump confirmed Cuban casualties while traveling back to Washington. 

"A lot of Cubans were killed yesterday," he said. "There was a lot of death on the other side. No death on our side." 

Cilia Flores and Maduro

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores face 'worst case scenario' in U.S. custody, according to expert, with federal indictments on drug and weapons charges. ( Juan BARRETO / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump also took aim at neighboring Colombia, accusing its leadership of fueling drug trafficking into the U.S.

UN AMBASSADOR WALTZ DEFENDS US CAPTURE OF MADURO AHEAD OF SECURITY COUNCIL MEETING 

"Colombia is very sick, run by a sick man who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States," Trump said, adding that the country, "is not going to be doing it for a very long time." 

Nicolás Maduro speaks during a military ceremony

President of Venezuela Nicolás Maduro speaks during a military ceremony commemorating the 200th anniversary of the presentation of the 'Sword of Peru' to Venezuelan independence hero Simón Bolívar on November 25, 2025, in Caracas, Venezuela.  (Jesus Vargas/Getty Images)

He suggested the U.S. was prepared to act against narco-trafficking networks operating by land and sea, citing recent interdictions.  

Trump also revived his long-standing focus on Greenland, arguing the Arctic territory is critical to U.S. security amid growing Russian and Chinese activity.

"We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security," Trump said. "Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place." 

Trump has framed Saturday’s operation as part of a broader effort to reassert U.S. dominance in the Western Hemisphere, invoking the Monroe Doctrine and warning that hostile regimes can no longer rely on one another for survival. 

Maduro is set to be arraigned in federal court in New York on Monday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

