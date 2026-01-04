Massacre at Nigerian market leaves more than 30 dead as gunmen torch stalls, kidnap others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dozens of people were killed and several others kidnapped when armed attackers raided a rural market in central Nigeria, police said Sunday.

"Over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack, and some persons were also kidnapped. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims," police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun said, according to Reuters.

Abiodun said the gunmen stormed the Daji market in Demo village in Nigeria’s Niger state at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, torching stalls and seizing food supplies.

Witnesses reported seeing the gunmen ride into the area on motorcycles before opening fire.

Locals said the assault followed earlier raids in neighboring villages, including Agwarra and Borgu, that began Friday.

Dauda Shakulle, who was wounded while fleeing, told Reuters that not even women or children were spared.

"There has been no presence of security forces since the attacks began. We are currently recovering corpses," said Shakulle.

The Nigerian Police Force did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment about the incident.

The attack comes amid a wave of mass kidnappings across Nigeria in recent months, including the abduction of 25 girls from a boarding school in Kebbi State in November and the seizure of more than 300 children and 12 teachers from St. Mary’s Private Catholic School in Niger state.

The Sisters of Our Lady of Apostles (OLA), a Catholic religious congregation, later confirmed that all those abducted from the school have since been safely released.

"From the first hours of the abduction, the OLA family—together with the local Church in the Diocese of Kontagora, the families of Papiri, and communities across Nigeria—was upheld by a remarkable global solidarity of prayer and advocacy. We extend our deepest and most heartfelt gratitude to all who stood with us during this painful time," said Sister Mary Barron, the congregation leader of the OLA Sisters.

Growing insecurity and insurgent violence in northern Nigeria are driving hunger to record levels, with nearly 35 million people projected to face severe food insecurity during the 2026 lean season, according to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).