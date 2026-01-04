Expand / Collapse search
Dan Bongino officially leaves FBI deputy director role after less than a year, returns to 'civilian life'

Former podcast host previously spoke about personal toll of the job

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
BREAKING: Bongino announces he will leave FBI post in January 2026 Video

BREAKING: Bongino announces he will leave FBI post in January 2026

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino thanked President Donad Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and the American people for the opportunity to "serve with purpose" as he announced his departure.

Dan Bongino returned to private life on Sunday after serving as deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for less than a year.

Bongino said on X that Saturday was his last day on the job before he would return to "civilian life."

"It’s been an incredible year thanks to the leadership and decisiveness of President Trump. It was the honor of a lifetime to work with Director Patel, and to serve you, the American people. See you on the other side," he wrote.

The former FBI deputy director announced in mid-December that he would be leaving his role at the bureau at the start of the new year.

BONDI, PATEL TAP MISSOURI AG AS ADDITIONAL FBI CO-DEPUTY DIRECTOR ALONGSIDE BONGINO

Two senior FBI officials converse during a memorial event at the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.

Dan Bongino speaks with FBI Director Kash Patel as they attend the annual 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum in New York City on Sept. 11, 2025. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump previously praised Bongino, who assumed office in March, for his work at the FBI.

"Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show," Trump told reporters.

FBI DIRECTOR, TOP DOJ OFFICIAL RESPOND TO 'FAILING' NY TIMES ARTICLE CLAIMING 'DISDAIN' FOR EACH OTHER

Dan Bongino at the FBI Wall of Honor

"After his swearing-in ceremony as FBI Deputy Director, Dan Bongino paid his respects at the Wall of Honor, honoring the brave members of the #FBI who made the ultimate sacrifice and reflecting on the legacy of those who paved the way in the pursuit of justice and security," the FBI said in a post on X. (@FBI on X)

Bongino spoke publicly about the personal toll of the job during a May appearance on "Fox & Friends," saying he had sacrificed a lot to take the role.

"I gave up everything for this," he said, citing the long hours both he and FBI Director Kash Patel work.

"I stare at these four walls all day in D.C., by myself, divorced from my wife — not divorced, but I mean separated — and it’s hard. I mean, we love each other, and it’s hard to be apart," he added.

FBI J. Edgar Hoover building in Washington

The FBI's J. Edgar Hoover headquarters building in Washington on Nov. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

Bongino’s departure leaves Andrew Bailey, who was appointed co-deputy director in September 2025, as the bureau’s other deputy director.

