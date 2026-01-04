Off-duty deputy shot and killed while working security job in Texas, suspect apprehended

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Austin Police Department announced that officials have apprehended a suspect after an off-duty deputy from a nearby agency was shot and killed overnight Sunday.

Officials identified the deputy as a member of the Caldwell County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, located roughly 45 minutes south of Austin.

According to the Caldwell County Constable’s Office, the off-duty deputy was working at a north Austin establishment when the shooting happened. Austin police said the shooting took place at Club Rodeo.

"One of our Deputies, while working an off-duty security position at an Austin establishment, was involved in a shooting," the Caldwell County precinct said in a post on Facebook.

Authorities said a suspect was apprehended later in the afternoon by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from APD Air Support and K-9 units, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Austin police said officers first responded to the scene just after 2 a.m. and found the Caldwell County deputy in the parking lot "with trauma to his body."

Caldwell officials added that he was transported to a local hospital, where he "succumbed to his injuries."

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying any witnesses or suspects who may have been at Club Rodeo around the time of the shooting, Austin police said.

Caldwell County officials said the agency will not yet release the victim’s identity out of respect for his family’s privacy.

"Out of respect for our Deputy and his family, we ask that their privacy be honored," the agency said. "Additional information will be provided if appropriate."

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a Caldwell County Constable’s Deputy," Caldwell County Precinct 2 said in a Facebook post.

"Please keep this Deputy’s family, loved ones, and our fellow deputies in your prayers as they navigate this heartbreaking loss."