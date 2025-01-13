New video shows bizarre behavior of Ohio teen who intentionally killed boyfriend: 'Shocking lack of remorse'

New police bodycam footage reveals the bizarre behavior during the arrest of an Ohio teen convicted of intentionally crashing her car into a wall at 100 mph and killing her boyfriend and his passenger in July 2022.

Mackenzie Shirilla, now 19, who a Cuyahoga County Commons Pleas judge called a ‘literal hell on wheels,’ was found guilty on four counts of murder and other charges relating to the deaths of her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and his friend, Davion Flanagan, in July 2022.

Prosecutors said Shirilla, then 17, barreled her Toyota Camry into a brick wall of a business in Strongsville, OH, in the early morning hours of July 22, 2022, to end her toxic relationship with Russo, and Flanagan just happened to be along for the ride.

In the video released by the Strongsville Police Department, a cop can be seen asking a handcuffed and tearful Shirilla to step out of the police SUV.

"Hi Mackenzie, step out for me?" the officer can be heard asking Shirilla. "I’m the one who’s been investigating the crash. You’re under arrest for aggravated murder, times two."

"Nobody’s going to ask you any questions, nobody’s going to bother you," he continued.

In a bizarre move, Shirilla can be heard asking the officer to be careful with her bracelet.

"Could you please be careful taking this one off so it doesn’t break the bracelet, please?" Shirilla asks through tears.

"You got it," the officer responded as he adjusted the cuffs. "I’m not going to tighten these, OK? I don’t want to hurt you."

The officer then put Shirilla in another patrol car, where she appeared to try and rest and closed her eyes during the drive to the station.

Shirilla was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison in 2023 after a prosecutor blasted her for her "shocking lack of remorse," but in an act of mercy, the judge ordered that the two terms be served at the same time instead of consecutively.

She will be eligible for parole in 15 years rather than 30.

Russo and Flanagan were pronounced dead at the scene, while Shirilla was unconscious and had to be extracted from the mangled car.

Shirilla and the two victims had been smoking marijuana before the collision.

