Louisiana
Published

Louisiana police helicopter crash kills 2 officers

NTSB said an investigation into the crash is ongoing

Associated Press
Two Baton Rouge police officers died Sunday when their helicopter crashed into a sugarcane field, Louisiana authorities said.

The Robinson R-44 helicopter went out at 2 a.m. to help with a pursuit and never returned, local media reported. The aircraft's disappearance wasn't noticed for several hours, when a search was launched. The wreckage was found before 11 a.m.

The names of the officers have not been released.

Two officers were killed in a Louisiana police helicopter crash into a sugarcane field on Sunday.

"On behalf of the City of Baton Rouge, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and colleagues of the BRPD officers who tragically lost their lives," Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said on Twitter.

Baton Rouge police officials did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the crash.