Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York
Published

Missing plane that disappeared departing New York's JFK airport found in White Plains, occupants dead: report

The plane was heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, but its pilot reported having engine trouble

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities said a small plane that disappeared after leaving New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport Thursday evening crashed before reaching its destination. 

Officials said the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was found near Rye Lake in White Plains, New York, located adjacent to the Westchester County Airport (HPN), following a massive search-and-rescue operation, according to Cleveland 19 News. 

Its two occupants — a pilot and a passenger — were deceased, local station News12 reported.

The plane was heading to the Cuyahoga County Airport in Richmond Heights, Ohio, but its pilot reported having engine trouble about a mile away from the Westchester County Airport around 6:15 p.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said.

MEDICAL TRANSPORT PLANE CRASHES OFF HAWAII COAST, COAST GUARD SEARCH UNDERWAY

Airplanes are seen parked at the apron of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the United States, Jan. 3, 2022. 

Airplanes are seen parked at the apron of John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, the United States, Jan. 3, 2022.  (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The Westchester County Airport is approximately 39 miles north of JFK.

FLORIDA PLANE CRASHES IN GULF OF MEXICO, BODY OF WOMAN AND CHILD FOUND, OFFICIALS SAY

Westchester police spokesperson Kieran O’Leary said air traffic controllers were aware the plane was approaching the White Plains airport after the pilot had radioed them but the pilot then went silent.

O’Leary said later that a search was underway to determine what happened with the plane.

A terminal at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. 

A terminal at the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.  (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Department of Transportation sign outside the Orville Wright Building.

Department of Transportation sign outside the Orville Wright Building. (Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Emergency responders including Westchester police and firefighters initially searched through nearby woods and a reservoir, O'Leary said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

News12 reported personnel searched by foot in the wooded areas nearby dive teams and boats searched the water.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.