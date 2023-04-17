Los Angeles convicted felon out on probation accused of gunning down 60-year-old man removing gang graffiti

A convicted Los Angeles felon is accused of murdering a 60-year-old man who volunteered to remove gang graffiti from a wall.

Jamal Jackson, 24, was out on probation when the Sunday shooting occurred, according to local sources.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) investigators are looking for additional victims to come forward after surveillance video footage showed Jackson exiting his white Toyota Camry near the 19100 block of Parthenia Street, where three other victims were helping paint over the gang graffiti on an ice cream shop.

John Hatami, a Los Angeles deputy district attorney who is running to replace District Attorney George Gascon, pointed fingers at the DA in a statement to Fox News Digital.

GUNMAN OPENS FIRE IN LA AT VOLUNTEERS WHO OFFERED TO PAINT OVER GRAFFITI AT ICE CREAM SHOP

"Jackson, who was placed on probation by George Gascon for carrying a concealed firearm on his person in a past case, was arrested today and is accused of shooting four innocent victims, killing one of them on April 15. George talks about prosecuting ‘gun violence,’ but it really is only words, phrases and politicians for George. No action. He can care less about true public safety," Hatami said.

ALABAMA MASS SHOOTING: 4 CONFIRMED DEAD, REPORTS OF AT LEAST 20 INJURED AT TEENAGER'S BIRTHDAY PARTY

The Los Angeles County Probation Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

"The [four] victims were just trying to clean up their neighborhood," the prosecutor said. "George's policies have made us less safe. There is no justice and no peace on the streets of Los Angeles under George's reign. It's time for him to leave."

HUGE MOB RANSACKS CALIFORNIA GAS STATION; POLICE ‘OUTNUMBERED’: VIDEO

Two victims underwent surgery as a result of their wounds while another was treated and released from a hospital, according to LAPD.

Northridge Ice Cream shop owner Victor Santoyo told ABC 7 that the victims had offered to paint over the graffiti on his wall outside for free before gunshots rang out.

"They said, ‘There is graffiti on the wall. Do you want me to paint the graffiti for you, for free[?]'" Santoyo said. "I found them a little bit of paint and gave it to them, and then a few minutes later, we hear the gunshots."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson is a known gang member, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles, with a lengthy arrest history. He is currently being held without bail.

The victims did not have gang ties, the outlet reported.