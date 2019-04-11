Legally blind man helps Texas police officers during struggle with suspects, including one with gun

A Texas man may not have full sight, but that didn't keep him from seeing a law enforcement officer in need and lending a hand over the weekend.

The Fort Worth Police Department said the incident happened Saturday as officers Matthew Brazeal and David Woolbright were investigating a report of shots fired at a Wells Fargo bank.

As the officers attempted to detain the teenage suspects, the pair began fighting back. One of the suspects, who was armed, dropped his weapon to the ground during the "dangerous struggle."

"Now that a pistol is laying out, there's no telling who else is around or what’s going on,” Brazeal told FOX4. “He may try to pick it up and use it. We don't know.”

That's when James Walker, 57, was leaving the bank with his service dog, Cassie, and ended up right next to the struggle where he heard "intense conversations."

"I really feel like it was a God thing,” he told FOX4. “I felt like God said, ‘Watch.’ So I stood there. I was obedient."

Walker, who is legally blind now, went through police academy training and was a reserve officer for three years but never served because of his failing eyesight.

"I can see silhouettes,” Walker said Wednesday. “They didn't really need my help. They did an amazing job. But I wasn't going to walk away and let them get hurt.”

Walker then jumped into action, literally, getting on top of the 17-year-old boy and sitting on his back until an officer could get up and secure the weapon.

Fort Worth police, in a statement posted to Twitter, said, because of Walker’s help, no one was hurt.

“Mr. James Walker, you were able to show empathy and concern for everyone involved. Based on your experiences and awareness, you came to the aid of officers in need by tactically assisting in the arrest process,” police said in the statement. “Two officers went home safely to their loved ones thanks to your efforts on that day. Mr. Walker, you truly have a guardian spirit, and for this, the City of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Police Department commends you (and thanks you) for your actions.”

The suspects, a 14 and 17-year-old, were taken into custody. The department is now recommending Walker for an award, according to FOX4.