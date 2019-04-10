Dallas mom tells 5 kids ‘I can’t take care of y’all no more,’ before alleged DWI crash, report says

A Dallas mother who was arrested last week was reportedly seen telling her five children who emerged from a crash that she can’t take care of them anymore and they should “keep walking.”

Shunicca Bell, 35, was charged last Thursday with driving while intoxicated and with abandoning or endangering a child, The Dallas Morning News reported. The children reportedly ranged in age from 5 to 10. None of the children appeared hurt, and it is unclear who took them in.

Authorities were alerted to the crash after a witness called dispatchers and reported seeing the children running to keep up with their mom, the report said. One of her children told police that they were returning home from a party.

The report said she failed a Breathalyzer with a blood-alcohol level of 0.144. She allegedly told police she had about three Bud Ice tall boys before the crash.

