©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

South Carolina

At least 1 dead, 10 shot during South Carolina Juneteenth event near veterans' center

Law enforcement describes 'chaotic scene' as hundreds scattered following gunfire at SC Juneteenth celebration

Alexandra Koch
Published
SC deputies respond to mass shooting during Juneteenth celebration Video

SC deputies respond to mass shooting during Juneteenth celebration

Deputies reported one dead and at least 10 people shot during a Juneteenth celebration on June 21, 2025 in Anderson County, South Carolina. (WHNS)

Nearly a dozen people were shot Saturday night near a South Carolina veterans' center during a "Juneteenth celebration."

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed at least 10 people were shot, and one person is dead after a fight in the parking lot of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post.

Deputies responded to a shooting in Anderson County, South Carolina that left 10 shot and one person dead on June 21, 2025.

Deputies responded to a shooting in Anderson County, South Carolina that left 10 shot and one person dead on June 21, 2025. (WHNS)

One person was flown to Greenville Memorial Hospital and at least eight others were taken to nearby hospitals in Anderson and Greenville.

The crowd, which included hundreds of people, gathered for the county's sixth annual Juneteenth celebration, sheriff's officials wrote in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

Following the shooting, hundreds of people scattered, leaving behind shoes and debris in the road.

In what officials called a "chaotic scene," more than 50 law enforcement personnel, EMS, firefighters, troopers and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) officers responded.

Red police lights

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on June 21, 2025 during a Juneteenth Celebration. (iStock)

"This remains an active investigation and detectives and deputies continue to work this unfolding scene," the agency said. 

