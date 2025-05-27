Memorial Day mass shooting in Philadelphia leaves 2 dead, 9 injured

A mass shooting in North Philadelphia on Monday night has left two dead and nine others injured, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

The shooting near Fairmont Park happened around 10:27 p.m. police say, and there were multiple groups of people at the park when the gunshots were fired.

One adult male and one adult female were pronounced dead at the scene.

Bethel says that among those injured are a 15, 16, and 17-year-old and the rest of the victims are adults.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

The investigation is expected to go into the morning as the crime scene is large, according to the authorities.

Due to the size of the event, Bethel said, "it becomes even a greater challenge to identify who's out there. Who may be engaged in negative behavior."

"When individuals decide that they're going to fire into a crowd, that's something that we can't anticipate. But we do work hard to try to address the issues as they come up and we become aware," he said.

Police do not know how many were involved but stated that they heard multiple rounds from content that had been posted on social media.

No weapons have been recovered at this time and the police do not have any suspects in custody.

Bethel says he expected to pick up a lot of information as the day unfolds, and that updates will be provided at that time.

"We'll probably have some updates tomorrow morning once we get the scene resolved, and we'll give you an update then whether we do it in person or send out something in writing," he reassured the public at a press conference. "It's memorial's day, a day where we honor those who give their lives in war, and so we understand the significance of this event, and so we'll make sure we provide an update."

Philadelphia police are still at the scene investigating.