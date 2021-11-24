Las Vegas woman shouting 'let's go Brandon' removed from Allegiant Air flight after causing disturbance

A Las Vegas woman yelling "let’s go Brandon" was arrested at McCarran International Airport over the weekend after refusing to wear a mask and causing a disturbance onboard her Allegiant Air flight, authorities said.

Katrina Alspaugh, 51, was at a security checkpoint in the airport when another passenger confronted her for not wearing a mask, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrest report. It was alleged that Alspaugh appeared as if she were about to punch the other person.

FAA PROPOSES OVER $160G IN FINES AGAINST AIRLINE PASSENGERS FOR ALCOHOL-RELATED INCIDENTS

Alspaugh was uncooperative with responding officers, according to police, but was eventually released because the other passenger refused to press charges, FOX5 Las Vegas reported.

Police were called again about Alspaugh when an Allegiant Air employee removed her from the flight for causing a disturbance, the report said.

On the jet bridge, Alspaugh allegedly became argumentative with officers who told her to leave because she no longer had a ticket. When officers warned her she would be arrested, she "loudly began yelling 'f---' and 'Let's go, Brandon,'" creating a further disturbance that resulted in her arrest, the police report said.

Alspaugh faces a misdemeanor charge of public conduct at an airport, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since January, there have been 5,240 unruly passenger reports, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). There have been 3,798 mask-related incidents reported.

The agency has been proposing fines against passengers who assault, threaten, intimidate or interfere with airline crew members. Under the FAA's Reauthorization Bill, the agency can propose up to $37,000 per violation as a repercussion.