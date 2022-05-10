Las Vegas woman facing attempted murder charges for allegedly driving car into crowd at In-N-Out drive-thru

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Las Vegas woman who allegedly struck two people with her car at an In-N-Out drive-thru following an argument on April 30 is now facing attempted murder charges, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Jessica DeFalco, 30, fled the scene but was arrested at her apartment the next morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, and fleeing the scene of an accident. She is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, according to jail records.

Officers were called to the In-N-Out in North Las Vegas shortly after midnight on April 30 and immediately encountered two of the victims, who were later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses told police that DeFalco was the aggressor and they tracked her to her apartment, where she "admitted there was no one in front of her car preventing her from driving away and that (the other woman) never struck her but felt she wanted to," according to a police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

"I told her someone was hurt," an officer wrote in the report, adding that DeFalco felt bullied by the crowd. "DeFalco asked, ‘Did they die?’ When I told her, ‘No,’ she responded, ‘Okay, then I’m good, they deserved every bit of it.’"

DeFalco also told the officer that she "had anger issues for which she is taking medication, other mental issues, and claimed she was drunk at the time," according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

DeFalco is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on May 17. It wasn't clear if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.