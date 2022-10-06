Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Strip stabbing leaves two dead, six others injured, suspect in police custody

The fatal stabbing occurred on the Las Vegas Strip near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, and some of the victims were reportedly showgirls taking pictures with tourists

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Jeff Zymeri | Fox News
Video shows first responders at the scene of a mass stabbing in Las Vegas Video

Video shows first responders at the scene of a mass stabbing in Las Vegas

First responders were called to the scene of a mass stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada. Two people are reportedly dead and another six are injured.

Two people were fatally stabbed and six others were injured Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip and a suspect is in custody, police said. 

The rampage began just before 11:45 a.m. when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received reports of multiple victims on South Las Vegas Boulevard near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel. The initial stabbing appeared to be "unprovoked" on a sidewalk, Deputy Police Chief James LaRochelle said. 

The suspect then stabbed seven more people and ran on Las Vegas Boulevard before he was taken into police custody after he was confronted by a security guard and police officer. People were calling authorities as they saw him running, police said. 

Authorities said three of the surviving victims were in critical condition. Investigators recovered a large kitchen knife they believe was the weapon used in the stabbings. 

LAS VEGAS MASSACRE SURVIVORS FOCUS ON HOPE AND HEALING 5 YEARS LATER: ‘WE ARE FOREVER FAMILY’ 

Two people were fatally stabbed and six others were injured in front of the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Two people were fatally stabbed and six others were injured in front of the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on Thursday. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The other victims were taken to a hospital and appeared to be in stable condition, authorities said. No information on the suspect has been disclosed. Bystanders in the area told FOX5 Vegas that some of the victims were showgirls taking pictures with tourists.

Authorities described the suspect as a man in his early 30s but did not disclose a name as investigators were still trying to confirm his identity. 

"He does not appear to be a local resident," LaRochelle. "He is in our community recently."

Investigators were reviewing video surveillance of the incident, he said, noting there were "scores of witnesses" authorities were getting statements from. 

    Police vehicles on the scene of a stabbing in Las Vegas. (Fox 5 Las Vegas)

    First responders were called Thursday to the scene on the Las Vegas Strip where 2 were stabbed to death and 6 are injured.  (Fox 5 Las Vegas)

Authorities have closed roads in the area and urged people to stay away, but streets are expected to re-open Thursday afternoon. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.