Larry Millete pleads not guilty to murdering missing wife Maya

Larry Millete pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon on Thursday, about 48 hours after law enforcement stormed his Chula Vista home and took him into custody for allegedly killing his wife.

The 40-year-old appeared in court wearing a white face mask and a blue jail uniform, flanked by his lawyer, Bonita Martinez.

His wife, Maya Millete, disappeared from their Chula Vista home on Jan. 7, the same day that she made an appointment with a divorce attorney.

Tuesday's arrest came after a nine-month investigation by the Chula Vista Police Department, FBI, NCIS, and San Diego County District Attorney that included 67 search warrants and nearly 100 witness interviews.

"These efforts ultimately generated a variety of pieces of evidence that have become clear and overwhelming: Larry Millete, [Maya]’s husband, is responsible for [Maya]'s murder and disappearance," Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy said Tuesday.

Law enforcement has presented evidence that paints Larry as a vindictive and controlling husband who refused to allow his wife to divorce him.

"A search of Larry Millete’s telephonic communications revealed a frantic, desperate, unbalanced mindset coupled with violent and sometimes homicidal ideation," Jesse Vicente, a detective with the Chula Vista Police Department, wrote in the warrant, obtained by CBS8 .

Larry is currently being held without bond, but is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a bail hearing. A readiness hearing will take place on Dec. 16 and a preliminary examination was set for Feb. 28.

Superior Court Judge Maryann D'Addezio said that the court has received a criminal protective order, but the individuals in it were not publicly named.



"Mr. Millete, you must not harass, strike, threaten, assault, follow, stalk, molest, destroy or damage critical or real property, disturb their peace, keep them under surveillance or block their movements," D'Addezio told Millete about the individuals in the order.

Shortly before noon on Tuesday, a SWAT team set off a flashbang at the Milletes' home and announced instructions over a loudspeaker before taking Larry into custody.

The couple's three children – ages 5, 10, and 11 – were not home at the time of the arrest and are currently safe, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.