Louisiana
Published

Los Angeles demolition site remains from March identified

LA body finally identified after being found in March

Associated Press
The forensic lab at Louisiana State University has identified decomposed remains found in the wreckage of a house that was being demolished in late March, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said.

DNA analysis identified Juanita Brewer, 57, of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood, according to a news release Thursday.

The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation, it said.

The body of a woman who died was found in March at a house which was set to be demolished.

A work crew found the remains March 28 during demolition.

The remains were "in an advanced state of decomposition" and had been damaged by heavy equipment, the news release said.

Coroner Todd Thoma told KTAL-TV in March that the woman apparently had died in the house and probably had been dead for at least two weeks.