Los Angeles demolition site remains from March identified

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The forensic lab at Louisiana State University has identified decomposed remains found in the wreckage of a house that was being demolished in late March, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said.

DNA analysis identified Juanita Brewer, 57, of Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood, according to a news release Thursday.

The cause and manner of her death are still under investigation, it said.

COURT LIFTS HOLD ON LOUISIANA CONGRESSIONAL REDISTRICTING

A work crew found the remains March 28 during demolition.

The remains were "in an advanced state of decomposition" and had been damaged by heavy equipment, the news release said.

LOUISIANA OFFICER RESCUES 9 FROM CAPSIZED BOAT INCLUDING 7-YEAR-OLD GIRL TRAPPED BELOW

Coroner Todd Thoma told KTAL-TV in March that the woman apparently had died in the house and probably had been dead for at least two weeks.