Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

America Together
Published

Kansas man gives 208 pints of blood: 'Let me do one more'

Caleb Parke
By Caleb Parke | Fox News
close
Demand for blood on the rise, amid COVID-19Video

Demand for blood on the rise, amid COVID-19

According to the American Red Cross thousands of blood drives across the country have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Kansas man has donated enough blood to potentially save 26 lives.

Mike Hadl, of Lawrence, has been giving blood since 1982 and even though he reached his 208th pint -- 26 gallons-- on Saturday, he's not finished yet.

NJ NURSING HOME PATIENT WITH CORONAVIRUS GETS LAST RITES READ THROUGH WINDOW

"When I get done and head home, I say to God, just let me do one more pint," he told WIBW in Topeka.

It's been personal for Hadl since his mother was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

"She had to have two pints of whole blood and she lived four months," he told the local TV station, "but the two pints of blood, whoever gave them, gave her one more Thanksgiving, one more Christmas, one more New Years, with her children, her grandkids, her family and friends."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

That's been his motivation and he encourages others to give as well.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) eased restrictions on blood donations in an effort to bolster a low supply depleted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Caleb Parke is an associate editor for FoxNews.com. You can follow him on Twitter @calebparke