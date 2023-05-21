Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Kansas City bar shooting leaves 3 dead, 2 wounded: police

Deadly shooting happened at Klymax Lounge in Kansas City, Missouri

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Gunfire erupted at a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday, killing at least three people and leaving two others wounded, authorities said.

Officers responded at 1:25 a.m. to the Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue and found multiple victims at the scene, Kansas City Police Officer Donna Drake told Fox News Digital in an email.

One of the deceased victims was found inside the lounge, while the second was outside the building, Drake said.

A third victim died after being rushed to a hospital.

people on street near shooting scene

At least three victims were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at Klymax Lounge on Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, early Sunday. (Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte)

Two other victims wounded in the shooting were also rushed to a hospital, Drake said. One of the victims was in critical condition, while the other was in stable condition.

police car on blocked off street

Homicide detectives were investigating the scene Sunday morning. (Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte)

The victims were all believed to be adults, according to police, but their ages and identities were not immediately available.

Police did not immediately release any information about a suspect or what circumstances led to the deadly shooting.

police officer at scene of shooting

Police did not immediately release any details about what led to the deadly shooting. (Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte)

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were processing the scene and speaking to potential witnesses early Sunday, police said.

No additional details were immediately available.