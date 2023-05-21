Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Arrest made in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Texas woman

Madeline Molina Pantoja, 20, was last seen alive on May 10

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Officials give update on disappearance of Madeline Molina Pantoja Video

Officials give update on disappearance of Madeline Molina Pantoja

Police give a press conference in the case of missing Texas woman Madeline Molina Pantoja (Midland Police)

A man was arrested for the alleged murder of a missing Texas woman whose remains were discovered on Saturday, according to officials.

Mario Juan Chacon Jr., 24, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon and is being charged with murder, according to the Midland Police Department. The arrest stems from an investigation into the disappearance of 20-year-old Madeline Molina Pantoja. 

Midland County Sheriff’s Office and Madeline Pantoja

Mario Juan Chacon Jr. was arrested and charged for the murder of Madeline Pantoja. (Midland County Sheriff’s Office/GoFundMe)

She was last seen alive at around 11 p.m. on May 10 at 1711 West Francis. Police opened an extensive investigation into her disappearance the following day.

The search for Pantoja had been operating "on a 24-hour basis" over the past week, Midland Police Chief Seth Herman said in a press conference Friday, with the FBI, the Texas Rangers, the Department of Homeland Security and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office joining the investigation.

missing woman Molina Pantoja

Molina Pantoja was last seen alive at around 11 p.m. on May 10. (Midland Police Department)

Pantoja's remains were found Saturday about three miles east of County Road 190 and County Road 1160 in Midland. An autopsy will be performed in Dallas County as part of the ongoing investigation.